Android creator Andy Rubin is taking leave from Essential after “inappropriate relationship” probe at Google is revealed

Before founding Essential phone, Rubin worked at Google for nine years, most notably with helping Android get off the ground. In 2014 Rubin left the search giant–but now the details around his departure are looking less than ideal. The Information is reporting that Rubin only left Google after an internal company investigation found that he had had an “inappropriate relationship” with a woman who worked under him. The woman allegedly filed a complaint against Rubin to Google’s HR department, which led to the probe. The Information says the probe concluded that “Rubin’s behavior was improper and showed bad judgment.”