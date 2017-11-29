Apple’s Spaceship better look out, Microsoft is modernizing its HQ too

Though it won’t be building an entirely new campus like Apple did, the Redmond, Washington-based company has announced that will modernize its existing campus with work starting next year, the company wrote in a blog post :

Next fall, we will break ground on a multi-year campus refresh project that will include 18 new buildings, 6.7 million square feet of renovated workspace, $150 million in transportation infrastructure improvements, public spaces, sports fields and green space. Today Microsoft has 125 buildings on our Redmond campus. When this project is complete, our main campus will be comprised of 131 buildings–including the equivalent of 180 football fields of new and renovated space–of modern workspace for the 47,000 employees who work here every day, plus room to expand operations and add up to 8,000 more people.

Microsoft says the new campus will be “built for pedestrians and bikes” with car parking moved underground. The project is expected to take between five and seven years to complete, but once it is done, Microsoft says the new campus “will be more open and less formal, divided into a series of ‘team neighborhoods’ while capturing more natural light and fostering the type of creativity that will lead to ongoing innovation to advance the industry and benefit our customers.”

