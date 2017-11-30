TurboTax is hiring an army of CPAs to gig on its platform

Intuit’s TurboTax is hiring more than 1,000 certified public accountants and enrolled agents to assist struggling tax filers on demand. The new service costs $150 per tax filing and allows customers to schedule a call with an accountant on standby. Ideally, this tax expert would be available within 15 minutes if need be, but customers will be able to schedule calls hours later or the next day, sparing themselves a trip to a storefront tax preparer. However, the program isn’t live yet and there’s no telling what wait times will actually be like.

Once connected with an expert, a little video window will appear on the screen. Customers will be able to see their tax advisor, but the tax advisor will not be able to see customers. Tax advisors will also be able to share the screen of the clients they’re attending. Intuit says its CPAs and EAs will only be able to access browser tabs logged into TurboTax; other browser tabs will be blacked out.

TurboTax is just the latest company to get in on the gig economy. Though accountants on the TurboTax platform will work flexibly, they are W-2 hourly employees at Intuit and will be offered health benefits and access to a 401(k) plan—making Intuit’s offering an outlier among gig platforms. Intuit declined to say how much its accountants earn.

“It’s a little late for something like this to happen at this point,” acknowledges Dan Werkinoff, executive VP of Intuit’s Tax Group, referring to on-demand tax advice. He adds: “It’s 2017.”RR