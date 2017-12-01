This Is The Emotionally Intelligent Way To Handle Stage Fright

You’re about to give a presentation, and for whatever reason, the words you’ve diligently practiced are not coming out. If you’re like many of my clients, you’ll probably start criticizing yourself faster than you’ll remember to just take a deep breath. Instead, you’ll ask yourself self-defeating questions like, “What’s wrong with me!?”

The problem, obviously, is that this type of reaction only makes things worse. I once worked with a talented VP of communications for a major company. She was already a capable speaker, but she still couldn’t stop the negative self-talk, criticizing herself every time she watched herself speak. She refused to believe that she was flawlessly articulate, poised, and powerful.

As I saw it, the problem was more emotional than technical: She just wouldn’t accept the fact of her anxiety in the first place–which meant she couldn’t deal with it effectively. If you have stage fright that makes public speaking difficult, here’s a four-step process for channeling those negative emotions instead of trying to suppress or master them.

Step 1: Recognize Your Emotional “Set Point”

All of us have what I like to think of as an emotional “set point,” a basic level of stress that we can manage even if it makes us uncomfortable. You might feel excited or stimulated by that level of pressure, but it doesn’t make you so anxious that your performance tanks. This level of stress differs for everybody, but once it’s crossed, crippling anxiety sets in.

Maybe talking to your boss or your peers feels a little stressful, but you can still get your message across smoothly. But put you in front of a really daunting audience–your boss’s, your biggest client, or your board of directors, and your the temperature heats up. You zoom past your emotional set point, and all hope is lost.

By recognizing where your own emotional set point falls, though, you can know what to expect when you go beyond it. For example, you’re not surprised when you step into a sauna or a steam room, because you were already expecting intense heat before you opened the door. Similarly, instead of being overwhelmed by your feelings, you need to recognize that you’re just temporarily beyond your emotional set point. This is a far better approach than trying to avoid going past it in the first place (that’s hopeless).

Your heart rate is your barometer, so simply monitor it mentally, much as you would while running intervals on a treadmill. If your heart rate is high during your next big presentation, notice that, then take a deep breath. Slow down your exhales, and count to four in your head. This will help you get back to your emotional set point. You may still feel a little uncomfortable, but it won’t derail your talk.