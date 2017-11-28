Apple gave us three new iPhones; it looks like we want the most expensive one

Apple sold beaucoup iPhone Xs over the holiday weekend– as in about 6 million of the devices, which start at $999– according to an estimate by Rosenblatt China Technology analyst Jun Zhang. Even more important for Apple, shoppers bought the $150-more-expensive 256GB model of the phone by a margin of two to one over the less expensive 64GB model, Jun Zhang believes.

Apple doesn’t report the sales mix among iPhone models, but some of the X sales over the weekend must have come from people choosing the fancier “X” over the (arguably) more mature iPhone 8 line. (The analyst doesn’t estimate iPhone 8 sales). Consumers seem to be choosing the X’s cutting edge technologies (“edge to edge” OLED screen, optical facial recognition) over the more tried and true features of the iPhone 8 (Home button).

Many Apple watchers were surprised at our February report that the iPhone X would sell for $1,000 and up, but plenty of consumers seem to be fine with paying four figures for a phone. Seems like Apple wasn’t foolish to bet that people would be willing to pay that much for a device that sits dead center in its computing universe.MS