Four Career Lessons I Learned From 14 Months Of Improv Classes

Improv techniques have been used for years to help corporate types get over their onstage jitters. As a marketer, I’ve always felt pretty comfortable with public speaking, but I decided to challenge myself anyway–and see what the hype’s all about–and enrolled in some improv classes with Improv Asylum here in Boston. Long story short, I learned way more than I expected to, and wound up completing six levels of classes over 14 months, ultimately performing in a 90-minute comedy show in front of 200 people.

2. Taking An Informed Point Of View Doesn’t Need To Take Forever When starting an improv scene, each actor must quickly decide on his or her character’s point of view: What’s their temperament and opinion? Are they going to complement or contrast their scene partner? The stronger the character’s point of view (and their ability to heighten it over the course of the scene), the better the improv performance. This already made sense to me intuitively as a marketer. Having a strong point of view about a client’s businesses allows me to fight daily battles alongside them. But improv helped me find new ways of actually doing that. My field (like many others) is often unpredictable, and it can be easy to just take a position out of urgency and run with it. Since improv is all about gathering information on the fly and reacting to it in real time, I’m better now at adopting a point of view that’s well-informed. Any good marketer needs to keep up with what’s changing, and decide how cultural shifts, ad-tech launches, business developments, or media trends affect the brands we work with. Improv has taken some of the guesswork and gut instinct out of that, without sacrificing speed. 3. It’s Always Better To Show Than Tell (Not Just Onstage) It’s easy to narrate an improv scene, but doing that won’t entertain an audience. In improv, you need to actually perform. Likewise, speakers have long been told not to recite a script or read directly from their slides. But I’ve found the “show, don’t tell” ethos extends to other facets of my work life, too. Improv artists don’t have props, so they have to make do with creating and manipulating invisible items and spaces. If during a scene you suddenly decide to milk a cow, just saying that you’re milking a cow is not going to be compelling. Instead, you need to figure out how you can show the audience that you’re milking a cow. Related: The Top Four Mistakes That Make Business Leaders Awful Storytellers

