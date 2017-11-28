Why Is Project Veritas A Tax-Exempt Nonprofit, Anyway?

Project Veritas–a self-described investigative organization led by the conservative activist James O’Keefe–reportedly attempted to mislead the Washington Post by sending a woman to pose as a Roy Moore informant. According to a detailed report in the Post yesterday, the group’s stunt backfired when reporters sniffed out holes in the woman’s story and questioned her motivation. Far from admitting fault, Project Veritas doubled down: It released a highly edited undercover video in which Post employees were seen describing the difference between the news team and the opinion team. The group then touted the video as exposing the newspaper’s “hidden agenda.”

According to Project Veritas, these seemingly unethical stakeouts are all in the name of fulfilling its founding mission:

“[T]o train, educate, and inform others to investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.”

It was on the strength of this mission that the group, back in 2011, was granted tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation—a coveted designation reserved only for groups that meet stringent guidelines. The language Veritas uses, “investigate and expose,” suggests it’s a nonprofit news organization, similar to, say, ProPublica or NPR. But how can such a partisan organization that engages in questionable journalistic practices receive that status?

“Education,” Not Journalism

The answer is tricky. Journalistic organizations, on their own merits, are typically not eligible for 501(c)(3) status. Instead, nonprofit news groups have to perform another function that benefits society. The categories the IRS considers eligible are very specific: “Religious, Educational, Charitable, Scientific, Literary, Testing for Public Safety, to Foster National or International Amateur Sports Competition, or Prevention of Cruelty to Children or Animals Organizations.”

Therefore, most nonprofit news organizations are considered by the IRS to be educational in nature. According to Sue Cross, the executive director and CEO of the Institute for Nonprofit News, that usually means the organization in question has to have a strong mission to back up its educational purpose. “[Nonprofit news organizations] have a particularly strong public-service mission,” she says.

In this sense, Cross says she wouldn’t consider Project Veritas a nonprofit journalism project, since nonprofit journalism’s function is to educate the public without an agenda. Instead, she says, Veritas is more of an advocacy organization. “There are nonprofits that are advocacy organizations,” Cross says, that are “engaged in activism.”

Does that mean Project Veritas could lose its nonprofit status if it’s determined not to be fulfilling an educational mission? “That’s really a designation for the IRS,” says Cross.