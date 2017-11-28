13 Women That NBC Could Have Picked To Host The Golden Globes

The biggest story in Hollywood this year is the downfall of abusive, entitled men, and it’s sure to be a topic when the industry gathers at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s 75th annual Golden Globes Awards on January 7th. NBC has announced that this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Late Night star Seth Meyers, taking over from his NBC stablemate Jimmy Fallon, who hosted the ceremony last January to mixed reviews, but higher ratings than those of Ricky Gervais in 2016.

advertisement

The last time the show saw a spike in ratings was during Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s three-year hosting gig from 2013-2015. Despite the fact that the duo drew in 19.7 million viewers the first year that they were at the helm, giving NBC its biggest ratings for the program in six years, and scored some of the best reviews in recent memory, NBC doesn’t seem to think asking women to emcee the show is important—not even when the abuses of powerful men is sure to be the running theme of the night. There’s no doubt Meyers is talented and his recent Late Night commentary indicates he is a staunch ally to women, having devoted screen time to tearing into harassment allegations against Charlie Rose, Roy Moore, and Harvey Weinstein and systemic sexism. Forbes went so far to call him the “feminist host” this year calls for (which has been roundly mocked). But really. After the year we’ve been through, maybe the opportunity for a feminist host should go to a woman? Ostensibly, the network can offer the job to anyone it wants, including Fey and Poehler, though they have said they would not host a fourth time. Full Frontal‘s Samantha Bee would be a terrific choice, but her show is on TBS, and NBC has a tradition of putting its own talent front and center at the Globes to reap the free publicity. Still, there are plenty of talented women within the NBC talent pool that could set the right tone for the awards show. Here are a few options: Sure Things Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live McKinnon and Jones would be an obvious choice, because like Meyers, Fallon, Poehler, and Fey, these two comedians have honed their skills on Saturday Night Live and have worked live, which would be a valuable skill for hosting a live awards show. Plus, they have proved that they can be just as political and funny as Meyers, make incisive social commentary, and can even get musical. Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

advertisement

DeGeneres has already proven her awards show chops by hosting the Oscars. While she is not known for being political in her work, she is funny, celebrities love her, and she knows what she is doing, which is a pretty impressive combination. Solid Options Kristen Bell, The Good Place Not only is she beloved for being the heart and soul of the cult TV show Veronica Mars, but she also voiced a princess in Disney’s Frozen and currently stars in the comedy The Good Place on NBC and was just renewed for a third season. If you need more credentials, she hosted the Independent Spirit Awards to rave reviews. Megan Mullally and Debra Messing, Will & Grace Now that Will & Grace is back on the air, Mullally and Messing are a solid choice to step in as hosts: They are politically minded, Mullally sings in a band. They are hilarious and have been nominated for plenty of Golden Globes themselves, so they know the ropes. Mullally hosted Saturday Night Live back in 2004 and was a complete delight. If NBC wants to play it safe Mullally’s husband, Nick Offerman of NBC’s Parks and Recreation (and the new show Making It), could join her, the pair often work together with hilarious results. Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

advertisement

They can sing, they are funny, and they star in NBC’s breakout drama of the year. While it’s a bit of a long shot, Metz earned her hosting chops at the third annual CurvyCon and Moore has hosted both the Costume Designers Guild Awards and a friendsgiving with her future mother-in-law, which sounds potentially harrowing enough to qualify her for the job. Long Shots Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project NBC is fully integrated into the Hulu-verse since it is a minority owner in the streaming service, so there’s no reason that Kaling couldn’t pick up the microphone and start doling out trophies. While she may be a little busy in January what with a baby on the way, Kaling can seemingly do anything she puts her mind to—she wrote and starred in The Office, created, wrote, and starred in The Mindy Project, will star in the Ocean’s Eleven reboot, and plays “Mrs. Who” in Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time. Andrea Martin, Good News She’s a long shot choice since she doesn’t have the name recognition of the other stars on this list. But Tina Fey is executive-producing this comedy, which stars actress, author, comedian, and singer Andrea Martin, along with Briga Heelan, and Nicole Ritchie, as the staff of a local news show. Despite its comedy cred, Good News has flown a little under the radar so NBC should be eager to promote it and Martin would be a natural as host—she started out in SCTV alongside comedians like Martin Short, John Candy, Rick Moranis, and Harold Ramis, and one of the funniest women alive. Give her the job and she won’t disappoint. Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel, Late Night writers

advertisement