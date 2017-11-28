Google just added a Finance tab to help you keep tabs on your finances

If you moonlight as the Wolf of Wall Street, get ready to take advantage of Google’s newly revamped Finance section.

The search engine is bringing many of its finance features directly into Google search. To access the feature, head to the new tab–helpfully tagged “Finance”–or to “market summary” in the finance section of Search. Once there, you’ll find information about all your favorite stocks, including, per Google, “performance information about stocks you’ve chosen to follow, recommendations on other stocks to follow based on your interests, related news, market indices, and currencies.”

Yes, Google is now making it easier to get in touch with your inner Belinda Carlisle (little-known fact: The Go-Gos alumn made a fortune in currency trading).

If you have been using Google’s portfolio option to to manage your stocks, you will no longer be able to download your portfolio or ogle historical tables, as Google has retired the features. However, you can still see a list of your stocks in the search results and get notifications when there are any notable changes on their performance. Check it out here.ML