These were the top-selling items on Cyber Monday

Don’t lie. You didn’t get any work done yesterday because you were too busy contributing to that consumerist tradition known as Cyber Monday. It’s okay–we’re not judging.

Early data from Adobe shows retailers raked in $6.59 billion yesterday, making it the biggest online shopping day in history. The number tops last year’s Cyber Monday by more than $1 billion, with the growth largely driven by purchases made via smartphones. In fact, mobile-driven purchases hit a record high of $1.59 billion, Adobe reports.

So what exactly were people buying? Per the report, here are some of the day’s top-selling items:

Google Chromecast

Apple iPads

Samsung Tablets

Apple AirPods

Sony Playstation VR

Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo Switch

Microsoft Xbox One X

PJ Masks

Hatchimals Colleggtibles

Funko Pop

LOL Surprise dolls

Ride On Cars

Adobe says its insights come from “trillions of data points that flow through Adobe Analytics, part of Adobe Analytics Cloud in Adobe Experience Cloud.” The company has analyzed 1 trillion visits to more than 4,500 retail sites and 55 million individual SKUs. Check out the full report here.CZ