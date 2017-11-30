Which Gets You Further At Work: Effort Or Talent?

Twenty years after McKinsey researchers declared a “war for talent” under way, organizations and leaders appear to be more talent-obsessed than ever. There are endless conferences, books, and C-level roles all geared toward mastering the mysteries of talent: finding it, attracting it, rewarding it, developing it, and of course retaining it.

But while this obsession rests on a correct premise–that talent drives individual performance and, in turn, organizational success–it’s belied by the way businesses typically spend their money. As I discuss in my latest book, on average, organizations actually spend less than 20% of their talent management budgets on talent acquisition, compared to 80% on training, learning, and development. This is consistent with the popularity of effort-related traits, such as “grit” and a “growth mind-set,” which are widely regarded as malleable catalysts of high performance. In other words, organizations seem much more willing to bet on effort than on talent.

So what do we actually know about the relationship between talent and effort? Is it ultimately more important to be able to get better at something than to be naturally good at it to begin with? Or, put in employers’ terms, would you rather invest in exceptional skills or in disciplined, relentless workers?

Where Talent And Effort Meet

The scientific evidence suggests that the relationship between effort and talent is rather complex. On the one hand, there’s clearly a natural tension between both qualities; one can’t be understood without the other. Indeed, talent is essentially performance minus effort: The more talented you are, the less effort you have to put in to reach a certain level of performance. By the same token, if you want to outperform someone who’s more talented than you, you’d better work harder than they do (unless you’re lucky and they just underperform).

On the other hand, because effort is mostly driven by character traits–like how ambitious, driven, conscientious, or focused you are in general–one could arguably consider it part of talent. Some people are systematically more prone to displaying high levels of effort, meaning that their higher motivational baselines really do count as a key attribute of their potential. Plus, exceptional performers rarely stand out just because of their natural skills or abilities; they also tend to show extraordinary drive and motivation.

We tend to assume that effort is somehow more meritocratic than talent–that while only a few are perhaps “born” talented, everyone is endowed with willpower. Yet this is hardly the case. In fact, just like some people are relatively short on talents (or, for that matter, height), others are comparatively laid-back or low on motivation. To be sure, neither talent nor effort are fully predetermined at birth, but both factors are still similarly influenced by genes. For example, researchers have found that 41% of the variability in conscientiousness (the main character trait explaining individual differences in effort) is likely attributable to genetics, compared with 48% for intelligence or general learning ability. In other words, talent is only 7% more heritable than effort.