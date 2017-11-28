Bitcoin hits $10,000 for the first time ever

Well, if you own even a single coin, congratulations. The cryptocurrency has hit the $10,000 mark for the first time ever, reports The Cointelegraph. On Tuesday morning one bitcoin traded at $10,009 on the CEX exchange before declining slightly below the $10K mark. The milestone is all the more astounding considering one bitcoin was worth “only” $1,000 at the beginning of this year. One wonders how long it will take for bitcoin to break through the $20,000 barrier?MG