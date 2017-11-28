WeWork will reportedly acquire Meetup

The coworking space leader WeWork is reportedly acquiring community platform Meetup, reports Crunchbase News. The publication says Meetup CEO and cofounder Scott Heiferman announced the move to Meetup employees, saying, “We are being acquired by WeWork.” There’s no word on how much WeWork, which is valued at around $20 billion, will buy Meetup for, but the latter company has only raised about $19 million in investments over the years, making it a potentially inexpensive acquisition.MG