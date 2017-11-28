Senators have introduced a bill to make revenge porn illegal

The bill is called Ending Nonconsenual Online User Graphic Harassment (ENOUGH) Act of 2017 and aims to address the damage done to people who have had their most private and personal images and videos posted online by a scorned ex-lover, reports TechCrunch. Introduced by Senators Kamala D. Harris (D-CA), Richard Burr (R-NC), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), the bill would make it illegal on the federal level to share sexual images of a partner without their explicit consent. In a statement addressing the bill, Speier said:
“For victims of nonconsensual pornography, technology today makes it possible to destroy a person’s life with the click of a button or a tap on a cell phone. The damage caused by these attacks can crush careers, tear apart families, and, in the worst cases, has led to suicide. What makes these acts even more despicable is that many predators have gleefully acknowledged that the vast majority of their victims have no way to fight back. Even in states that have laws on the books, the average person can’t afford to take on these predators in civil courts. Worse are the numerous victims who have mustered the courage and strength to pursue criminal charges, only to learn there is no law that protects them. The ENOUGH Act will fix this gaping hole in our legal system.”