SpaceX is now worth $21.5 billion

Elon Musk’s spaceflight startup has raised another $450 million since August, with the latest $100 million of that being revealed in the company’s latest SEC filing. It’s not known who SpaceX’s latest investor is, but at a $21.5 billion valuation, the company is having no problem attracting people who want to get in on its action. SpaceX’s ultimate goal is to launch a mission to Mars in the next few years and, among other things, launch 4,425 satellites into orbit to provide high-speed internet to the world.MG