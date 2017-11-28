Elon Musk says he didn’t invent bitcoin

And he can’t even remember where he keeps his only bitcoin. After an ex-intern at SpaceX wrote a blog post alleging that Elon Musk was Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym of bitcoin’s creator, Musk took to Twitter to deny the story, saying “Not true. A friend sent me part of a BTC a few years, but I don’t know where it is.” As for that missing bitcoin, it’s a shame Musk can’t find it because it would be approaching $10,000 in value–not that the billionaire needs it.