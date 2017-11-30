Wandering To Success: Career Advice From “The Big Sick” Director Michael Showalter

Some creative careers are like bonsai trees. You have to carve out a lot of negative space to uncover the exact shape that suits you. Or at least that’s how Michael Showalter’s unlikely career is shaping up.

Showalter has been an indie comedy darling for more than 20 years, dating back to when he stole scenes on MTV’s manic, overcrowded sketch show The State in the ’90s. Over time, he transitioned to films, writing and acting in the seminal satire Wet Hot American Summer, but never quite breaking through to mainstream audiences. It took an outdated map’s worth of detours to get to 2017, where Showalter has created a niche for himself as an in-demand director of funny, quirky love stories with a whole lot of heart.

“I never had a very clear ‘Ah-ha, it’s directing!’ moment,” says Showalter, who helmed last year’s well-received indie Hello, My Name is Doris and this year’s breakout hit The Big Sick. “I was just able to very clearly see in my mind what I wanted the scenes to look like and what I wanted the costumes to look like and what I wanted the sets to look like, and all of that. And when I put it together—’Hey, that’s what a director does!’—it meant I needed to be the director and not just the writer.”

Beyond his recent film success, Showalter also co-created TBS’s hit existential hipster mystery Search Party. Starring Alia Shawkat, who is also a producer, the show centers around a quintet of coddled Brooklynites who throw themselves into a quest to find a missing former friend. Or at least that’s the premise that launched the show initially. After a paradigm-shifting season finale, the darkly comic series entered new territory. As the second season started rolling out its bingeable bursts of two episodes every Sunday, Showalter shared with Fast Company a few key principles that have helped him successfully navigate his career.

Fight For What You Really Want

Showalter faced many new challenges on the set of his 2005 directorial debut, The Baxter. One of the greatest, though, was an internal struggle.

“I didn’t have the confidence to stand up for myself because I didn’t want to be wrong,” he says. “In a lot of cases, on that movie, it came down to time. We’d only have one hour and a whole scene left to shoot, and so, how are we going to shoot this scene? In my inexperience, I let other people say to cut pages or shoot it a different way than I’d wanted. I didn’t pick my battles well. But you have to fight for that voice that says, ‘No, you need this thing.’ And that’s what I do now. Sometimes, I don’t end up using the thing. Sometimes it turns out it was unnecessary. But I’ve never regretted getting that thing. By the time I did Hello, My Name is Doris, I had more confidence as a director–more confident that I was going to aim higher and be less compromising.”

Practice What You Preach

Becoming a better filmmaker involved teaching screenwriting at NYU’s graduate film program. An unexpected side effect of the gig was sensing serious potential in students who would become future collaborators–like Laura Terruso, who made the short film that inspired Hello, My Name is Doris, and Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, his co-creators on Search Party. Teaching screenwriting at NYU, though, was also a chance to codify his own style of filmmaking.