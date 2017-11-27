Both Tumblr’s founder and head of communications have left the company

Today, Tumblr founder David Karp announced that he was leaving the company. “My decision comes after months of reflection on my personal ambitions, and at no cost to my hopefulness for Tumblr’s future or the impact I know it can have,” he wrote in an email to the Tumblr team that he also posted to his blog.

Fast Company has learned that the company’s head of communications, Karen Shosfy, also announced that she is heading out the door. She will begin a job at Viacom next week. Whether or not the departures are related is unclear.

This all happens as Tumblr begins to be funneled into the newly formed Oath umbrella. There have been early reports that the transition is already a bit rocky. On that note, if you’re a current or former Tumblr employee, I’d love to hear from you!CGW