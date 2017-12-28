15 Original Movies, TV Shows & Albums To Look Forward To In 2018

If ever there were a time for a fresh start, it’s now, as we all attempt to rise from the ashes of 2017’s raging dumpster like some bedraggled phoenix. But hey, new year, new you, (new administration?), and hopefully new tastes in pop culture await. The usual Hollywood harvest of sequels, prequels, and remakes is on the horizon once again. But allow us to steer you down the road less traveled with our top crop of fresh takes in 2018.

The same rules as our list last year applies: films and TV shows can’t be adapted or spun off from something previously published or produced (i.e., no Star Wars prequels), and albums have to be from artists making their debut with an LP.

FILM

Isle of Dogs

Directed by Wes Anderson

Starring: Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Koyu Rankin, Frances McDormand, Yoko Ono, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Bill Murray, Harvey Keitel, Jeff Goldblum, and Courtney B. Vance

Release date: March 23, 2018

A Quiet Place

Directed by John Krasinski

Starring: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds

Release date: April 6, 2018

L’insulte (The Insult)

Directed by Ziad Doueiri

Starring: Adel Karam and Yasser El Basha

Release date: January 26, 2018

Proud Mary

Directed by Babak Najafi

Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Danny Glover, Margaret Avery, and Neal McDonough

Release date: January 12, 2018

Thoroughbreds

Directed by Cory Finley

Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Olivia Cooke, and Anton Yelchin

Release date: March 9, 2018