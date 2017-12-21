Cardi B’s Come-Up: How A “Regular, Degular” Girl Became The Queen Of 2017

Cardi B’s glow-up in 2017 is undeniable. She made history with her chart-topping single “Bodak Yellow.” She’s been nominated for two Grammys. And to end the year in style, she signed a deal to curate a line of shoes and sunglasses with Steve Madden. So how did a “ regular, degular, shmegular ” girl from the Bronx achieve such pop culture domination? Let’s start from the beginning:

October 11, 1992

Belcalis Almanzar is born in the Bronx to a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother. Her sister’s real name, Hennessy, inspires the nickname “Cardi B,” a sobriquet of non-sobriety, if you will. As she explained on The Wendy Williams Show, “Everybody used to be, like, ‘Bacardi!’ to me. Then I shortened it to ‘Cardi B.’ The ‘B’ stands for whatever, depending on the day: beautiful or bully.”

May 5, 2010

While attending Renaissance High School for Musical Theater & Technology, a young Cardi shows an early interest in music, as evidenced by this talent show clip of her belting out “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga. “I used to know how to sing, but, you know, I started smoking and sucking dick,” she says years later in a Twitter post.

Showing ya 17 year old Cardi …who went to RENAISSANCE HIGH SCHOOL ? pic.twitter.com/u1CSNAKSCU — iamcardib (@IAMCARDlB) September 21, 2016

After high school, Cardi studies at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York City and works at the nearby deli Amish Market. She only completes three semesters and is fired from her job for giving friends too many discounts, which ultimately leads one of her managers to suggest her next career move: stripping. “He was like, ‘You’re so pretty, you got a nice body.’ He told me to go across the street to New York Dolls, the strip club. That’s when I started stripping,” she told The Fader.

October 11, 2015

At 19, Cardi begins her career as a stripper and soon becomes a local celebrity on New York City’s club circuit. As a way of self-promotion and self-expression, Cardi takes to social media to share her thoughts on stripping, relationships, sex, etc. With her slick delivery, cocky Bronx swag, and natural sense of humor, it doesn’t take long for her to gain a following.

When she reaches around 500,000 followers on Instagram, one of her current managers, Shaft, signs on with her and puts the bug in her ear to try rapping. On her 23rd birthday–October 11, 2015–Cardi quits stripping.