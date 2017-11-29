Elon Musk’s Tunnel Through L.A. Just Happens To Go From His House To His Office

It’s been nearly a year since Elon Musk proclaimed on Twitter that “Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging . . .” Since then, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX has actually starting doing just that. After revealing The Boring Company in February , Musk released an animated video in May showing how the system would work . By late October, Musk had released a photo from inside a tunnel and announced that a second digging machine was being built. And just this month, the company raised $300,000 by selling hats with its logo on the front, and a reporter for the Southern California News Group tweeted out a photo of a truck hauling a giant portion of the tunnel that will eventually run through Los Angeles, and offer commuters a speedy way to circumvent what Musk has described as the city’s “soul-destroying” traffic.

L.A.’s notoriously gridlocked drivers will undoubtedly relish any plan to ease their traffic woes. But the tunnels being built by The Boring Company will also be a big time-saver for one commuter in particular: Musk himself.

An analysis of the project’s path shows that it conveniently runs from the headquarters of SpaceX and then winds about 20 miles north, passing right by the enclave of Bel Air–where Musk owns a collection of five tightly clustered homes. Should the tunnel project go according to the entrepreneur’s plan, his trip between Bel Air and SpaceX, which in current traffic conditions easily takes more than an hour, would be shortened to as little as six minutes. His car (like many others) would enter the tunnel via a platform, which would lower it, elevator-style, into the tunnel. The platform, called a “skate,” would then shoot through the tunnel, carrying the car at a speed of 130 mph.

In a statement to Fast Company, The Boring Co. said that the location of the tunnel has nothing to do with proximity to Musk’s properties; its starting point near SpaceX was chosen because the company owns the land and could therefore start digging into it immediately.

The proximity of Musk’s super project to his own life’s needs might raise some eyebrows, but he’s far from the first CEO to make such a move. In his 1988 book City: Rediscovering the Center, urbanist and journalist William H. Whyte mapped out the location of 38 companies that had left New York City for the Connecticut suburbs “to better meet the quality-of-life needs of their employees.” He circled on a map where the new headquarters were located in white, and the house where the current CEO lived at the time of the proposed move in black. The average distance between the two changed from nearly 40 miles to just 8 miles, on average. Perhaps coincidentally, there were also two country clubs located in the places where all the circles he plotted intersected.

This also wouldn’t be the first time that Musk’s ire over traffic congestion became a public benefit. In 2013, he personally funneled $50,000 toward an effort to widen the 405, which connects his home in Bel Air at the northern end of Los Angeles, to SpaceX office in Hawthorne, farther south. As with nearly all highway widening projects, this had the reverse of the intended effect and incentivized more people to drive. It’s a simple and well-known economic phenomenon called “induced demand,” which holds that increasing the supply of something (space for cars, in this case) will encourage more people to use it–a concept that you might hope someone designing new car tunnels would be more cognizant of.