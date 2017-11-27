Gun background checks hit an all-time high on Black Friday: Report

Black Friday was big business for retailers, with companies raking in $7.9 billion in online sales alone on Thanksgiving and the day after–up 17.9% from a year ago. That increase in sales wasn’t just evident with people getting deals on Fitbits, Tamagotchis, and Nintendo games: Gun retailers also saw a huge jump in sales.

The FBI reported that requests for gun background checks skyrocketed on Black Friday. The bureau fielded 203,086 background check requests for gun purchases on the day after Thanksgiving–the highest daily total ever, reports USA Today.

Since gun sales figures are not made public, as NPR notes, background checks are one of the few proxies available for estimating gun purchases. However, since multiple firearms can be sold with just one background check, the true number of guns sold on Friday was probably higher. Santa may want to keep that in mind while breaking into houses on Christmas Eve.ML