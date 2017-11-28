Freshly Picked bets on millennial nostalgia with Disney and Hello Kitty moccasins

When Susan Petersen, a Utah mom, launched the baby moccasin company Freshly Picked in 2009, she had no idea what a massive success she was in for. She famously bought leather scraps for $200 when money was tight, then sold her first pair of handmade moccasins on Etsy. Eight years later, Peterson has sold millions of pairs, generating millions of dollars in annual revenue.

The brand has seen more recent success with collaborations. Last year, the company collaborated with Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry’s wife, on a collection timed for the start of the NBA Finals.

This year, Freshly Picked has taken collaborations to a whole new level with moccasins featuring the Care Bears, Hello Kitty, and Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Pluto. These partnerships are meant not only to excite the kids wearing the shoes, but also their millennial parents, who will remember these characters from their childhood. The designs are deliberately retro, with colors and patterns pulled out of the ’80s and ’90s. And as we’re seeing with the comeback of Lisa Frank and Atari, nostalgia sells.ES