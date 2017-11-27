Take a break from Amazon and read this brief history of how Cyber Monday got its name

As you spend the day scanning for great deals on six-piece, non-stick cookware sets, here’s some interesting internet history for you: When the National Retail Federation was thinking about how to brand the Monday after Thanksgiving as a big shopping day, it considered several options. “Black Monday” was out, since that is the term coined for the biggest stock market crash of all time. “Blue Monday” was in the running, and referred to the color of hyperlinks. Then there was “Green Monday” because, you know, money is green.