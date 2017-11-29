Do This Immediately After Messing Up To Regain Your Boss’s Trust Fast

You’re sitting there at your desk with a pit in your stomach. You know you really blew it–and your boss does, too. Maybe you forgot to follow up with an important client and they chose someone else’s proposal. Maybe you didn’t prepare the right documents in time for a super-important meeting. Or a careless typo you made on a spreadsheet or purchase order led to an expensive mistake.

Whatever it is, your boss isn’t happy. That’s the bad news. The good news is that you don’t need to start job-searching. In fact, there are a few simple steps you can take right away to rebuild the trust you’ve lost–as quickly as humanly possible. Here’s what to do and when to do it.

Right Away: Fess Up

Admit your mistake as soon as it comes to light. Don’t wait around for the error to be found out, in the hope that maybe it simply won’t. By owning up to the misstep proactively, your boss will be more confident that you’ll come forward in the future whenever there’s a problem. That creates trust. After all, error is inevitable. You’ll never get through your entire career without making any mistakes. And chances are, your boss has made a few mistakes over the years as well.

The problem is that most of us aren’t trained to deal with mistakes all that effectively. From a young age, we notice that the people who get the best grades in school are the ones who make the fewest mistakes on tests and assignments. So you’ve probably learned how to argue with instructors about why your efforts were actually deserving of credit rather than finding ways to correct whatever you’ve done. It can be tough to shake this impulse even after you’ve spent years in the workforce.

Admitting your error mitigates the impression you might give as the person who messes up. Now, you’re the person who’s messed up and the person who can be relied on to handle things that go wrong. Plus, the sooner you admit the mistake, the more options you’ll have to make it better. Sometimes the effects of a small mistake compound over time, so what starts out as a minor issue quickly becomes a major one. Don’t let that happen.

The Same Day: Zero In On A Solution

As soon as you admit your mistake, start looking into what you can do to make it better. This is something you want to do in that same initial conversation with your boss, right after conceding your error. Ask how you can help play damage control, and maybe come armed with an idea or two. Then let your boss decide the best course of action.

If you have to call a client to apologize to them as well, be ready to do it. If you need to stay late at work to redo part of a project, get right on it. This is crucial to getting out of the doghouse quickly. The faster you engage in owning a mistake and in repairing it, the more quickly your boss will stop thinking about the mistake and who made it in the first place.