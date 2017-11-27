Snapchat now offers filter suggestions based on the pets and food in your photos

The new contextual filters uses object recognition to make the suggestions, reports Mashable. Besides pets and food, vacation settings like beaches, and concerts and sporting events also trigger the contextual filters right now too. The new filters will automatically appear in the Snapchat carousel after an image is taken and the app recognizes the relevant objects in it. The contextual filters are a preview of a much bigger Snapchat redesign coming in the next few weeks, which CEO Evan Spiegel announced during Snap’s last conference call.MG