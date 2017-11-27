As Bitcoin approaches $10,000 it now has a higher market cap than IBM

The cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $9,700 on Monday putting it within easy reach of that $10,000 sweet spot, reports the Guardian. At its current price, Bitcoin now has a market cap of $160 million–higher than Disney, GE, IBM, and McDonald’s. It’s also worth seven times more than gold. Not bad considering at the beginning of 2017 one Bitcoin was only worth $1000 and it just recently passed the $5000 mark back in October.MG