advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:10 am

Apple is projected to spend $4.2 billion annually on original content by 2022

The’s according to Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster (via Variety). Munster says Apple will be splashing that much cash each year by 2022 in an attempt to expand a rebranded Apple Music and compete with the likes of heavyweights Amazon and Netflix. But if you think $4.2 billion is a lot to spend on original programming, Munster predicts Amazon will be spending $8.3 billion a year by 2022 and Netflix will be spending $6.8 billion a year. Munster thinks the rebranded Apple Music, which is currently a music streaming aerobic with some music-related shows and documentaries, will be rebranded to include a wider range of content by 2020.MG

advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company