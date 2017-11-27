Imgur reveals that 1.7 million emails and passwords were stolen in a 2014 hack

The image-hosting website says it learned on Thanksgiving of the hack that occurred back in 2014. The company says not much is known about the hack so far, including how it happened, but the company seems confident that only emails and passwords were obtained and not other personally identifying information of its users. For its part, Imgur acted quickly notifying users and the public about the hack, releasing a statement and contacting affected users just 24 hours after the company learned of it. That’s something other, much larger companies could learn from.MG