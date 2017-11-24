advertisement
Black Friday panic at Macy’s: People report credit card system outage

[Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images]

Macy’s might have celebrated an increase in share price on Black Friday, but it seems like the retailer will end the day with a lot of lost sales. Many of its customers recently took to Twitter to complain that its credit card machines are down, and that they can only pay with cash.

It’s safe to say that customers won’t be the only one annoyed about this mishap. Black Friday, after all, is still one of their biggest day of the year, sales-wise. Earlier this morning, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette told CNBC that the holiday season is off to “a strong start” and that the retailer was performing better than it was last year. Perhaps he spoke to soon?

We reached out to Macy’s for comment. Via Twitter direct message, a representative wrote, “it is taking longer than usual to process some credit and gift cards in our stores, but we have added additional associates to the floor and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.” We will update this post if we learn more.APH

