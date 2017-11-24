Uber to U.K. Supreme Court: Drivers don’t deserve workers’ rights

Uber might have lost its appeal against a ruling that its drivers need to be classified as workers with minimum-wage rights in the U.K., but it’s not backing down. After failing to persuade the Employment Appeal Tribunal earlier this month, Uber is now taking its fight all the way to the Supreme Court–The U.K.’s highest appellate court–according to Reuters. An Uber spokesperson confirmed to Reuters, “We have this afternoon requested permission to appeal directly to the Supreme Court in order that this case can be resolved sooner rather than later.”