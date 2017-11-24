Dish ends its Thanksgiving blackout of CBS

Satellite TV provider Dish Network has finally reached an agreement with broadcaster CBS over its fees , The Wall Street Journal reports. The spat between the two parties temporarily caused a three-day blackout of CBS stations, along with other stations owned by CBS. More than 2 million Dish subscribers were reportedly affected–missing out on CBS’s Thanksgiving Day NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys, according to CNBC .

As we previously reported, Dish is no stranger to contract disputes and implementing blackouts, to the point where it even has a website explaining “what’s happening with your local stations?” For now, its spar with CBS is over. But the financial terms are under wraps, so we don’t know what it took for the blackout to end.APH