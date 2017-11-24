McDonald’s has a glorious Black Friday message for us all

Happy Black Friday to you and yours. It’s that special holiday when millions of people get up insanely early (or even camp out overnight!) to brave stampedes of demonic shoppers in the hopes of finding moderately better priced consumer goods. It’s possible whoever mans McDonald’s social media was pulling an all-nighter too. At 2 a.m. this morning, the fast food account’s Twitter published this:
This could be a simple mistake, or–who knows–maybe it’s one of those irreverent viral marketing schemes. Whatever it is, there’s only really one thing to say: “**** Need copy and link****.”CGW