Google summoned by regulators for secretly tracking users’ locations

Earlier this week, we found out that Google has been secretly tracking location data for Android users , collecting addresses of nearby cell towers (Cell IDs) even when users took out their SIM card or disabled location tracking services. Now, regulators in Korea and the U.K. are investigating the tech giant , according to a report by CNN .

When asked about the practice, Google said in a statement that it is taking steps to end this practice, and has discarded the data. If the Korean Communications Commission finds Google guilty of collecting Cell IDs without the users’ consent, the company might be in breach of South Korea’s Location Data Protection Act. U.K. data protection officials are “in contact with Google” but have not yet announced a formal inquiry.APH