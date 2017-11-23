Beer in space: Budweiser makes plans for life on Mars

Last March, Anheuser-Busch announced it had big plans for its beer–namely, getting it to Mars. Now it looks like the company is actually doing it. Budweiser is working with the Center for Advancement of Science in Space, which manages research facilities on the International Space Station, for a tasty experiment: On Dec. 4th, 20 Budweiser barley seeds and other beer ingredients will board a SpaceX rocket bound for the station. The intention, says those involved, is scientific research (and, well, having a little fun).

“For the national lab, we’re always looking at how researchers can take advantage of microgravity environments to benefit life on earth,” Center for the Advancement of Science in Space marketing and communications manager Patrick O’Neill told Fast Company last Spring. “When we’re working with Budweiser, the caveat is always ‘How is the Earth benefitting?'”

Not to mention, astronauts certainly wouldn’t mind a cold one.

“We have a lot of stuff that reminds you of home, but we don’t have beer,” said retired astronaut Clay Anderson. “Would it totally change the experience? No. Would it make it better? Absolutely. If we had a holodeck, that would totally change the experience.”RR