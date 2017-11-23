FTC: We are evaluating “serious issues” in Uber data breach

In light of Uber’s recent data breach, the ride-hailer is being investigated by regulators in the U.K., Australia, the Philippines, and New York. Now, Federal Trade Commission is joining that list, reports TechCrunch.

The FTC responded to reports that Uber paid off hackers to conceal the fact that data of 57 million account holders had been breached. In a statement, an agency spokesman told Reuters, “We are aware of press reports describing a breach in late 2016 at Uber and Uber officials’ actions after that breach. We are closely evaluating the serious issues raised.”

Earlier this week, current Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi issued a public apology. “None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it,” he said in a statement. “While I can’t erase the past, I can commit on behalf of every Uber employee that we will learn from our mistakes.”

This is one of many issues that have plagued Uber recently. In the last year, the company was hit with a lawsuit over gender pay discrimination, fined $8.9 million by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, and lost its license to operate in London, among other issues.RR