Donor-Advised Funds Are Catching Up To Foundations As The Most Powerful Givers

Gates, Ford, MacArthur, Bloomberg, Rockefeller: These are some of the most powerful names in philanthropy because–in addition to representing ultra-rich business icons–they’re attached to private foundations, a part of the charitable sector that provides grants totaling about $60 billion annually to cause groups that rely on their funding to survive.

That’s about three times more than corporations dole out, but still somewhat limited because many foundations generally only spend about 5% of their endowments–that number includes what’s going to their own overhead–in order to reinvest their money in ways that allow them to recoup that cost and continue the pattern in the long run.

But there’s a new kind of giving vehicle that’s gaining ground relative to these funders. The individuals behind Donor-Advised Funds are not only putting record amounts into their version of a charitable investment account, but spending around 20% of it annually on causes that matter to them, according to the 2017 Donor-Advised Fund Report put out by the National Philanthropic Trust, a charity that’s the largest independent DAF sponsor and focuses largely on fixing education, health, and social services.

A DAF is a type of savings and investment haven that allows a donor to set aside money for charity, in order to receive the tax benefits of giving to charity, but then wait to distribute that money until later, perhaps after spending some time deciding how best to spend that sum. In the meantime, these DAF contributions get invested to generate more returns. That allows donors to act like mini-foundations, but without the massive overhead.

“Four times the amount annually is going out of donor-advised funds than comes out of the private foundation world,” says Eileen Heisman, the president and CEO of NPT. “People are seeing it as a really practical, usable tool to get money to causes they think are really important.” And not waiting for that task to be tackled decades down the line.

All told, the total assets in DAF accounts are about $85.2 billion, roughly one-tenth of foundations’ estimated $865 billion in wealth. But last year the sector continued to grow in nearly every way possible, with a year-over-year increase in overall contributions (up 8%), boost in invested assets available (up 10%), and rise in total accounts (up 7%), making DAFs the fastest growing type of giving format in the sector.

Money flow wise, grant distributions to charities rose to $15.1 billion annually. At least 285,000 people use the format, which requires a minimum balance of $5,000 with some investment companies like Schwab and Fidelity, and $25,000 at many others, including NPT.