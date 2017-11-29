Can These Apps Help You When Your HR Department Fails?

No matter what the issue or challenge, there seems to be an app-based attempt at a solution. And workplace issues are no exception. Now, employees with issues ranging from sexual harassment and difficult coworkers to wage theft and labor regulation violations have several apps to which they can turn for help.

Empower Work has been in beta since August 2017 to provide text- or web chat-based support for U.S. employees in tough work situations that may include ethical dilemmas and microaggressions to fear of losing their jobs. The nonprofit company’s app connects workers anonymously with trained peer counselors who attempt to help the employee feel heard and supported. If needed, the counselor will provide resources and organizations that can provide further assistance and information, depending on the issue.

Founder Jaime-Alexis Fowler says that her team hears from people who are going through reorganizations or are worried about being fired, as well as from people who are grappling with how to negotiate their salary or plan their next move. And others have issues that they need help sorting out.

“We also see a fair number of users reaching out with these gray-area moments. That could be an inappropriate interaction with a colleague, and maybe they don’t know how to come up with the right language for them for what that was. They want to sort of talk through, ‘Was that experience normal, or not normal?'” she says.

Connecting Workers To Resources

Empower Work’s counselors receive roughly 10 hours of training and are coached in how to tell the difference between issues that are unfair and those that are unlawful. If something comes close to skirting the law, the team member is supposed to give the app user information about other nonprofits, as well as state and local agencies. They are not there to give advice, but to help the employee come to his or her own conclusions or decisions and also act as a conduit to appropriate resources, Fowler says.

STOPIt takes a different approach to workplace issues, partnering with organizations to give their employees a way to report workplace issues anonymously. As reported in an earlier Fast Company piece, “Employees are able to report incidents such as harassment, intimidation, bullying, discrimination, and workers’ comp fraud anonymously. That includes attaching screen shots, photo, or video evidence. ‘We collect absolutely no information from the user or their device,’ STOPIt CEO Todd Schobel underscores. ‘At any point in the investigation, ‘upstanders’ [the person reporting the incident, often a bystander] have the ability to self-identify if they wish,'” the piece says.

A number of other worker-assistance apps target different issues. WorkIt helps hourly-wage workers get answers about their rights and appropriate workplace policies from peer advisers. HourVoice helps hourly workers track the time they worked to ensure they’re being paid appropriately, and lets them rate their employers and get access to information about their rights. Jornaler@ helps day laborers report and prevent wage theft.