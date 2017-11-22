Under pressure, Facebook agrees to give users some disclosure on Russian content

If you were the kind of person who got into it with friends during the 2016 election–either during the Democratic primary battle between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders or the general election between Clinton and Donald Trump–you very likely based some of your arguments on fake content promoted by Russia.

Recently Facebook has come under fire for allowing Russians from the shadowy Internet Research Agency to post false content in a bid to throw a wrench in our elections. The latest estimate is that 150 million people saw at least some of that content on Facebook or Instagram. Yet, while there has been an outcry for Facebook to pay a price for allowing this activity in the first place, real consequences are unlikely to happen once the dust settles.

Still, Facebook says it’s trying to boost its transparency on the issue. And today, it announced it will launch a portal that will tell users if they they interacted with Russian-sponsored accounts between January 2015 and August 2017. The portal should be available by the end of the year. “It is important that people understand how foreign actors tried to sow division and mistrust using Facebook before and after the 2016 U.S. election,” Facebook wrote in a blog post.

It’s a start. It would also be great if Facebook would proactively alert you if you’ve read–or especially if you’ve shared–disinformation. I’m not holding my breath. Especially because the new portal won’t let you know if you saw this kind of content because someone else posted it or if it was a paid ad.DT