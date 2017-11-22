ICE is recruiting tech companies to build tools to monitor visa holders’ social media accounts

Last week, the Department of Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) gave a presentation at a tech industry conference. In it, the agency discussed its plans to monitor United States visa holders’ social media use, and even made a call for new algorithms to aid this pursuit, reports ProPublica . Tech companies in attendance include Microsoft, Accenture, Deloitte, and Motorola Solutions.

According to ProPublica, the agency is looking to build “a tool equipped with “risk-based matrices” to predict dangers posed by visa holders, with the social media of those considered a threat under continuous surveillance throughout their stay in the U.S.” ICE added that it has already spoken to companies, but did not mention more specifics.

Read the entire ProPublica piece here.CGW