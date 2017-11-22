10 Surprising Things We Learned From A Year Of Longreads

Below, we’ve compiled 10 of our favorite longer stories from this year, each of which we think might surprise you in some way. Let this serve as a reprieve, should you need it, from family time and political discussions at the dinner table—or, who knows, perhaps fodder for a lively argument. Happy Thanksgiving, and happy reading!

“Everyone was talking about Clinton, Clinton, Clinton,” ACLU executive director Anthony Romero told Fast Company. “We had a Clinton plan and we were thinking about the transition, but we had to have a Trump plan because if he was to be elected, the challenges would have been too great to just [address] on the fly.” The result was “The Trump Memos,” which the ACLU published in July 2016. That kind of planning also allowed the ACLU to halt deportation of people impacted by the infamous “Muslim ban” executive order Trump issued barely a week into his presidency.



That’s why choosing to be out at work isn’t a decision LGBTQ workers can make lightly. Our Out At Work series explores how LGBTQ people are navigating their workplaces in 2017, at a time when protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation are under attack. We gathered stories from screenwriter and actress Lena Waithe, transgender activist Malaysia Walker, and other LGBTQ employees.

Tilt wanted to be the “Facebook of money” at a time when investors were eager to discover the next Facebook. Instead, Tilt was felled by bro culture, hubris, and a dearth of revenue.

Airbnb scooped up the company in an acqui-hire—or, as Fast Company‘s Ainsley Harris describes it, a “fire sale”—just two years after a $25 million cash infusion inflated Tilt’s valuation to $375 million. On a more positive note, here’s how a supposed competitor to Tilt—you guessed it, Venmo—is approaching monetization.

When Fast Company‘s David Zax probed the underside, if you will, of online mattress reviews, he learned that mattress startup Casper had sued multiple sites over negative reviews. Why would a company reportedly worth over $750 million bother going after a few bloggers?