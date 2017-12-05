What Career Changers Wish They Knew Before Making The Switch

I was two years into my corporate law job when two of my bosses called me into a conference room. They told me I was underperforming and needed to step up, or else. Truth be told, I had known for a while that I probably wasn’t suited to this career, but I was in denial. I thought to myself, if I just worked a lot harder . . .

The problem was, working a lot harder still wasn’t enough, and would never be. I left my job not long after that conversation (and before I had to face the “or else” part), and embarked on a career transition from law to journalism. For the most part, it all worked out well. But as a naive 25-year-old, there were things I wished I knew before I said goodbye to my short legal career. For example, I worried about being older than my peers who were starting their careers in journalism. It turns out no one I worked with ever cared about my age (they’re all too busy worrying about their own careers). I also put unrealistic pressure on myself to be good at this journalism thing right away, but I learned the harsh truth that the road to being good at anything inevitably involves some mistakes, and learning from them in the process.

Many career changers expressed the same sentiment–here are some of the things they wished they knew before taking the leap.

Having A Fancy Job Title Won’t Make You Happy, But It Can Help With Your Reputation

There is a reason why people stay in prestigious, high-paying jobs they hate–societal validation. Joseph Liu, a career change strategist who has made three career changes in his professional life, wrote previously in Fast Company that he became a sought-after marketer when his prospective clients learned of his background in big corporations. He wrote, “It took me a while to stop constantly questioning the value I could offer others without the backing of a big-name company. But slowly, over time, I began to find my footing, building on the lessons I’d learned by leaving other companies behind. ”

Changing Careers Doesn’t Always Mean “Taking The Leap”

There’s this romanticized idea that people who quit their jobs to change careers are “risking it all” and “taking a leap.” But the truth is, you can’t just make a big change in your life without doing any planning and preparation. As writer Jeff Goins previously wrote in Fast Company, “We assume great careers happen because one extraordinary person makes a big bet that pays off.” In truth, many people start small. Goins himself talked about his transition to full-time writing as a series of small habits he adapted over time. He said, “For the longest time, this embarrassed me. I had no Jerry Maguire moment, no dramatic declaration to the world that changed everything. But once I started looking more honestly at success, I realized how the slow-and-steady strategy might be more the norm than we realize.”

It’s Important Not To Let Your Inner Critic Get The Best Of You

Before I made my career change, one of the misconceptions I had was the idea that if I wasn’t successful at one thing, I was less likely to be successful in everything else. This sounds ridiculous now, but I was raised with the principle that talent is overrated, and hard work makes everything possible. When I don’t do something well, I’d always assumed it was because I didn’t work hard enough.