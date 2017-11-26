Exclusive: Inside Formula One’s Rebranding Strategy

For the first time in more than two decades, auto racing sport Formula One is undergoing a complete rebrand.

Spearheaded by its first-ever director of marketing Ellie Norman and agency Wieden+Kennedy London, Formula One is calibrating its marketing and business strategies to put the focus back on what fans love most about the sport, based on findings from an in-depth brand health study conducted by research and consultancy firm Flamingo.

“If you really got under the skin of what these fans were talking about, it had nothing to do with speed–it was everything associated with racing,” Norman says. “Listening to the way the fans spoke, [they wanted those] incredible rivalries that existed between the drivers. These drivers are like superheroes with what they’re able to achieve behind the wheel of the car. [Racing] is human and unpredictable–and it was very much felt that [Formula One had] become very sanitized and quite clinical.”

At the forefront of Formula One’s rebrand is a new logo, a sleek upgrade from its 23-year-old predecessor.

“We probably ended up doing 500 to 600 different logos, I would imagine,” says Richard Turley, executive creative director of content and design at W+K London. “But I think we had an idea of what we wanted: something that celebrated that visual legacy of Formula One.”

After an amazing season, a new F1 era awaits. Our greatest races are ahead of us… #Unleash2018 . #F1 #Formula1 A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1) on Nov 26, 2017 at 7:03am PST

Formula One’s overhaul has been in the works since Liberty Media Corporation acquired the Formula One Group back in January. Since then, there has been a focus on broadening the sport’s appeal to a wider audience through new broadcast and digital deals and revamping events at Grand Prix weekends.