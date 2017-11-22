Regulators around the world are investigating Uber after data breach coverup

The beleaguered ride-hailer is being investigated by regulators in the U.K., Australia, the Philippines, and New York, reports Reuters. The move comes after it was revealed that Uber paid hackers $100,000 to keep it a secret that the data of 57 million account holders had been breached. The breach occurred in October 2016, but Reuters is reporting that Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi only recently found out about it. Uber’s former CEO, Travis Kalanick, however, is said to have known about the breach since November 2016.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system.
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars.
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services.
Robot Revolution
The brave new world of automation, from AI to drones.
Fast Cities
How our urban centers are building toward the future.
Most Creative People
See members of our Most Creative People in Business community: leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways.
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens.