Regulators around the world are investigating Uber after data breach coverup

The beleaguered ride-hailer is being investigated by regulators in the U.K., Australia, the Philippines, and New York, reports Reuters. The move comes after it was revealed that Uber paid hackers $100,000 to keep it a secret that the data of 57 million account holders had been breached. The breach occurred in October 2016, but Reuters is reporting that Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi only recently found out about it. Uber’s former CEO, Travis Kalanick, however, is said to have known about the breach since November 2016.MG