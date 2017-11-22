What I Learned Watching 11 Very Special Thanksgiving Episodes In A Row

“This ain’t an episode of Growing Pains,” Lena Waithe’s character says in “Thanksgiving,” the Emmy-winning episode of Master of None that Waithe co-wrote and stars in. She’s right, obviously. Not only is Master of None a more highly evolved beast than the ’80s sitcom that gave the world a pre-born again Kirk Cameron, this particular episode of the show is in an entirely different league than most Very Special Episodes of television.

Master of None’s take on the Thanksgiving episode mostly uses the holiday as a setting. It’s a way to put Denise (Waithe) with her mom (Angela Bassett) and Dev (Aziz Ansari) year after year. (It was also a way to show optimism in the Trump era, by predicting back in May 2017 that we would survive until November.) As we follow Denise’s coming out and her mom’s gradual acceptance of it, we feel the familial pull of Thanksgiving, but we don’t dwell on it. Reverence for the holiday is baked right into the episode, like nutmeg in pumpkin pie. The way I remembered most Turkey Day episodes is that they use Thanksgiving in more of an empty mascot capacity, like a cornucopia. After growing an outsize appreciation for Master of None’s take on the classic TV trope, I was suddenly determined to find out if this diagnosis holds up. My self-prescribed mission: watch 11 Thanksgiving episodes in a row and see what I could learn about the holiday and/or life.

The series I chose run a wide gamut of modern and classic, comedy and drama, familiar and otherwise: The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, The Simpsons, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Gossip Girl, Bob’s Burgers, Friends, Martin, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Office, Seinfeld, and How I Met Your Mother.

Television is designed to make viewers feel familiarly cozy, and these episodes do that in overdrive. About midway through my Thanksgiving marathon, I had OD’d on the following clichés:

People who don’t ordinarily cook cooking badly

Somebody discovering The True Meaning of Thanksgiving

Some member of the extended family being kind of a stinker (and then changing their ways, perhaps due to discovering the True Meaning of Thanksgiving)

Instead of making a drinking game out of this viewing party—take a shot every time crisp autumn leaves are shown or someone participates in naughty drinking—I looked for some lessons, and by God, I found them.

Lesson #1: If you don’t like Thanksgiving, don’t be weird about it.

On the off-beat cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) is kind of a Thanksgiving Grinch. He is still scarred by memories of watching football alone as a child on Turkey Day, waiting for his single mom to get home. Over the course of the episode, he comes to appreciate the idea of making new Thanksgiving memories with the chosen family of his friend circle. (Never mind how limiting it may be to have your friend circle consist entirely of co-workers.) What struck me, though, was not the resolution of the episode but the lead-up to it. Peralta is constantly letting everyone know just how not into the holiday he is, raining all over their Macy’s Parade, as it were. It’s the worst possible approach for dealing with Thanksgiving and also anything else in life that other people like and you’re not a fan of.