Meg Whitman is stepping down from HP Enterprise

Four months after Meg Whitman said she had no plans to leave Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the company announced that she’s stepping down. She’ll be replaced by Antonio Neri, who is currently HPE’s president. Whitman joined HP in 2011, and in 2015 she famously split the enterprise and consumer businesses into separate companies .

Over the summer, Whitman denied reports that she might become the CEO of Uber–a job that eventually went to former Expedia boss Dara Khosrowshahi. Today, Whitman didn’t get into specifics on her departure, but said in a statement that the time is right for “a new generation of leaders to take the reins of HPE.”

Meanwhile, HPE stock is tumbling. Currently it’s down over 6% in after-hours trading.

JN