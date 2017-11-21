Facebook’s ad platform still lets users discriminate against protected minorities

Once again, Facebook’s insanely lucrative ad platform is under fire, regarding the questionable ways that advertisers can target ads. ProPublica has brought up numerous examples— last year it was able to exclude certain ethnic groups –including African-Americans and Hispanic Americans–from seeing certain ads; earlier this year groups such as “Jew haters” “Nazi party” could be specifically targeted by ads. In the wake of each scandal, Facebook pledged to crack down and fix the problem.

Well, not much seems to have changed. ProPublica was once again able to discriminate against certain protected groups from ads it was promoting. These included African-Americans, people interested in wheelchair ramps, Jews, Spanish speakers, etc. These, explains ProPublica, are all groups that are “protected under the federal Fair Housing Act.” The reporters were trying to promote housing ads; thus Facebook could be violating the law by allowing for such discriminations to happen.

This is yet another example of the whack-a-mole nature of Facebook’s ad platform problems. Every time an example like this pops up, the company explains that it was never supposed to happen and that it is going to fix the system. “This was a failure in our enforcement and we’re disappointed that we fell short of our commitments,” Ami Vora, vice president of product management at Facebook, told ProPublica.

Still, given its track record, we can only imagine what the next ad platform revelation will be. You can read the full ProPublica article here.CGW