Uber for kids service HopSkipDrive just raised more money to help it expand

HopSkipDrive is basically an Uber-for-kids service that fills a very big need for busy parents—safe pick ups and drop offs for kids. The company has been operating in California for a few years now, but thanks to a new funding round, which added $7.5 million to their coffers ( which were already lined with $14.1 million of previously raised funds) they are looking to expand, according to TechCrunch.
While Uber itself may be in hot water for hiring drivers with DUIs, felonies, and car accidents on their records, HopSkipDrive’s drivers are thoroughly vetted thanks to the company’s 15-point certification process and a requirement that all driver have at least five years of childcare experience. Per TechCrunch, the company’s drivers are 99% female and above the age of 23. If no one is home to meet the child, the driver can also step in as a babysitter, for an added fee
Of course, the kiddie ride share business is such a genius idea that HopSkipDrive is not the only one to have come up with it—their competitor Zūm recently raised money from Sequoia.ML