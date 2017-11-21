Uber for kids service HopSkipDrive just raised more money to help it expand

HopSkipDrive is basically an Uber-for-kids service that fills a very big need for busy parents—safe pick ups and drop offs for kids. The company has been operating in California for a few years now, but thanks to a new funding round, which added $7.5 million to their coffers ( which were already lined with $14.1 million of previously raised funds ) they are looking to expand, according to TechCrunch .

While Uber itself may be in hot water for hiring drivers with DUIs, felonies, and car accidents on their records, HopSkipDrive’s drivers are thoroughly vetted thanks to the company’s 15-point certification process and a requirement that all driver have at least five years of childcare experience. Per TechCrunch, the company’s drivers are 99% female and above the age of 23. If no one is home to meet the child, the driver can also step in as a babysitter, for an added fee

Of course, the kiddie ride share business is such a genius idea that HopSkipDrive is not the only one to have come up with it—their competitor Zūm recently raised money from Sequoia.ML