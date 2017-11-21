The FCC wants to completely obliterate net neutrality rules

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is going to unveil his plans today to neuter the net neutrality rules put in place by the Obama administration, Politico reports. The FCC’s plans under Pai would see:
- the abandonment of plans that would have prohibit ISPs from slowing or blocking web traffic to particular sites
- the scrapping of the legal foundation adopted in 2015 that would give the federal government more oversight over ISPs
- would abolish the “general conduct standard”–a policy that gives the FCC authority to police ISPs unreasonable behaviors
The new plans are expected to be voted on at the FCC’s meeting on December 14th.MG