Colorado just fined Uber $8.9 million

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) announced that they fined Uber “for allowing individuals with disqualifying criminal or motor vehicle offenses, or without valid licenses, to drive for the company.” PUC found that 57 Uber drivers over the past 18 months should not have been allowed to drive for the company. Other findings from PUC’s investigation include:
- 12 drivers with felony convictions
- 17 drivers with major moving vehicle violations
- 3 drivers with interlock driver’s licenses, which are required after recent drunk driving convictions
- 63 drivers with driver’s license issues
The Denver Post noted that a similar investigation into Lyft found no offenses.MG